DakPay should become popular like Google Pay: Prasad

The Postal Department should become a big part of the financial inclusion platform and the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) app can become popular like Google Payin no time, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and IT, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of ‘DakPay’, a new digital payment app by IPPB, Prasad said that since the Department of Posts (DoP) has reach at the remotest areas of the country, the app can play a big role in digital financial inclusion at the last mile across India.

“Just like GooglePay has become so popular, why not DakPay become popular just like that? We should think over it and since the country is picking up faster in digital payments, the department can think of many innovative ideas in digital inclusion,” he said.

Sighting an example of Common Service Centres (CSCs) by inlcusion of many services across the country, he said the village post office should become a ‘one-stop shop’ for every service.

“India Post stood the test of times by serving the nation through various postal services digitally and physically during the nationwide lockdown. The launch of DakPay adds up to the legacy of India Post, which is about reaching out to every household. This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online, but is also a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps,” Prasad added.

Some of the services of DakPay include domestic money transfers, –enabling cashless ecosystem through biometrics, providing interoperable banking services to the customers of any bank, and utility bill payment services.