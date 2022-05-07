DCB Bank Q4 net profit up 46 per cent to ₹113 crore

DCB Bank reported a 46 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹113 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against ₹78 crore in the same period in 2020-21.

However, its net profit for the full fiscal 2021-22 fell 21.3 per cent to ₹288 crore from ₹366 crore in 2020-21.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the private sector lender reported a 22.2 per cent jump in its net interest income to ₹380 crore from ₹311 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Margin was at 3.93 per cent in the January to March 2022 quarter as against 3.46 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Other income fell 11.5 per cent year on year to ₹114.79 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

Provisions declined by 30.4 per cent to ₹67.6 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from ₹97.06 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing asset as on March 31, 2022 was at 4.32 per cent as compared to 4.78 per cent in December 31, 2021 and 4.13 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

The Net NPA was at 1.97 per cent as on March 31, 2022 as compared to 2.55 per cent in

December 31, 2021 and 2.31 per cent as on March 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share or 10 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2022 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.