A delegation from the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) -- non-profit trade association headquartered in Hong Kong -- visited GIFT City in Gujarat and met senior executives of both Indian and foreign banks.

Bank of India’s International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City hosted the delegation led by APLMA CEO James Hogan. This visit, the first by an APLMA delegation, marks an important opportunity for collaboration with banks in IFSC GIFT City and innovation in the syndicated loan market sector in the region, stated an official release.

The discussions centred on opportunities to strengthen partnerships and explore avenues for growth in the syndicated loan market. During his visit, Mr. Hogan also visited the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), where he met with IFSCA Chairperson K Rajaraman and other senior officials, along with representatives from leading banks, including Bank of India, JPMorgan and Société Générale.

Hogan reaffirmed APLMA’s commitment to enhancing its collaboration with banks in IFSC GIFT City, proposing the setting up of an APLMA chapter for the IFSC. He noted that such an initiative would provide significant benefits, including enabling banks to stay abreast of international developments in syndicated loans, expanding their portfolios and upgrading the skills of their employees.