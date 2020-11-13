Dewan Housing delays results announcement; to submit on or before Nov 30

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Friday said it is not in a position to submit the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the second quarter/half year ended September 30, 2020, within the stipulated time and will submit the same on or before November 30, 2020.

The troubled housing finance company, which is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process, attributed the delay in submission of results to its offices still working with thin strength in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a listed entity has to submit quarterly and year-to-date standalone financial results to the stock exchange within 45 days of end of each quarter, other than the last quarter.

In the case of last quarter, the listed entity has to publish/submit the audited results within two months from the end of the last quarter of the financial year.