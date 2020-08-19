Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints 4 new directors to the Board

Dhanlaxmi Bank has appointed PK Vijayakumar and G Rajagopalan Nair on the Board of the Bank. Last month, the Bank had appointed G Subramonia Iyer and Suseela Menon R, also as Additional Directors (Independent Category) to the Board.

PK Vijayakumar had retired from Indian Revenue Service as Director General of Income Tax after working at various levels in the Income Tax Department. He also held the position of Insurance Ombudsman, Kerala & Lakshadweep, Independent External Monitor of public sector undertakings like FACT, Cochin Shipyard, RINL-Vizag.

G Rajagopalan Nair has more than two decades of banking experience and retired from Federal Bank as general manager-information technology. He has been associated with many banks and fintech companies for their IT projects and software implementation.

G Subramonia Iyer has experience of more than 36 years in banking at various levels and had retired as Executive Director of UCO Bank. He is a post-graduate in Agriculture, with experience in banking functions like Treasury, Finance, Planning & Development, Credit, Risk, IT, Planning & Development, International Operations, Recovery in UCO Bank and Canara Bank.

Suseela Menon R retired as a Professor of Commerce from Shree Kerala Varma College Thrissur and has more than 21 years of experience as faculty of commerce, management accounting, cost accounting, financial management, economics and other management-related subjects.

The appointment of the directors will strengthen the bank and help it reach greater heights, a press release said.