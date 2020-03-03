Dhanlaxmi Bank gets new CEO

Sunil Gurbaxani has taken charge as the Managing Director and CEO of Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank. Gurbaxani has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector in several capacities. He has been appointed for a three years, a press release said. Meanwhile, the bank has reduced the MCLR by 10 bps, from 9.60 per cent to 9.50 per cent, over six months to one-year period. This is the second consecutive month this year the bank has reduced the MCLR rate.