Money & Banking

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets new CEO

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Sunil Gurbaxani has taken charge as the Managing Director and CEO of Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank. Gurbaxani has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector in several capacities. He has been appointed for a three years, a press release said. Meanwhile, the bank has reduced the MCLR by 10 bps, from 9.60 per cent to 9.50 per cent, over six months to one-year period. This is the second consecutive month this year the bank has reduced the MCLR rate.

Published on March 03, 2020
board of directors (appointment and change)
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Why Indian retail banking is a ‘nice oasis’ for Deutsche and HSBC