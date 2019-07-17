Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q1 profit at ₹20 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹19.84 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019-20 .

The bank had posted a net loss of ₹45 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

Total income was nearly flat at ₹ 256.75 crore during April-June 2019-20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset front, the bank continued to witness pressure with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remaining higher at 7.61 per cent of gross advances at end of June 2019. Gross NPAs were 8.94 per cent at the end of June 2018 and at 7.47 per cent at March-end 2019.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at 2.35 per cent of net advances, down from 3.79 per cent a year ago. It stood at 2.41 per cent by the end of March 2019.

In value terms, gross NPAs were at ₹ 496.48 crore by end of June 2019, as compared to ₹ 531.0 crore by June 2018. Net NPAs were ₹ 145.20 crore, down from ₹ 212.84 crore a year ago.

Bank’s provisions towards bad loans and contingencies were brought down to ₹ 9.27 crore during the quarter from ₹ 65.01 crore parked aside same period a year ago.

Provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2019 was at 85.38 per cent.

Stock of Dhanlaxmi Bank traded 0.54 per cent down at ₹ 18.35 on BSE.