Dhanlaxmi Bank to deploy cash deposit machines across Kerala

Dhanlaxmi Bank, the Kerala-based lender, formally launched Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) services on Monday on the auspicious day of Chingam 1.

P.Manikandan, Chief General Manager, launched the services at the Corporate Office in Thrissur.

CDM machines will enable customers to deposit cash in their Dhanlaxmi Bank accounts on a 24 x7 basis. CDM will also facilitate withdrawals from Dhanlaxmi Bank and other bank accounts, besides other value-added services including balance enquiry, mini statement and cheque book requests.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the service will help customers avoid branch visits. Initially, 16 CDMs will be deployed across the state, a press release said.