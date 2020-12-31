Money & Banking

DHFL case: 63 Moons files application with NCLT

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

63 Moons Technologies has applied with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, seeking that the benefit of avoidance applications for about ₹30,000 crore filed by DHFL Administrator under section 66 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should come to Committee of Creditors (CoC), including non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders.

63 Moons holds over ₹200 crore NCD of debt ridden Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

“The application made by 63 Moons came for hearing before the tribunal on Thursday, which adjourned the same to January 13, 2021 for final hearing, while directing the parties to complete pleadings,” 63 Moons said in a statement.

Hopefully, NCLT should strike down any clause in the resolution proposal, contrary to RFP and IBC.

More
DHFL: Wadhawan submits alternative proposal
 

It pointed out that under the resolution plans submitted by Resolution Applicants, the benefit or the recovery amount arising from the avoidance applications will go to Resolution Applicant. This same resolution plan has been put up for voting.

63 Moons had earlier also filed a cheating case against DHFL’s former promoter Kapil Wadhawan. It had also said that Wadhawan’s offer to settle the claims by transferring his rights, title and interest in at least ten projects valued at ₹43,879 crore, should not be accepted.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 31, 2020
NCLT
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.