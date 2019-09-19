Digit unveils product for used, new smartphones

Digit Insurance, a new-age general insurance company, is offering a new insurance cover for used and new mobile phones.

The effort is aimed at making insurance solutions affordable and relevant in one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world, the company said in a release.

Citing a joint study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry and PwC, Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance, said: “India is, at present, in the second place, in terms of the number of smartphone users across the globe. It is expected to rise by 84 per cent to 859 million by 2022 from 468 million in 2017.”

“Our findings revealed that screen damage is most common among smartphone users. We decided to offer an affordable solution to cover this damage. The cover is linked to the IMEI number, and the device is covered immaterial of the individual using the device.

Customers can choose a mobile insurance cover from close to 200 mobile phone models. The premium starts from ₹200, and would depend on the invoice value of the phone. Customers will need to download the app and follow the steps to avail the cover.