Digital Disruption: Bajaj Allianz Life’s i-SERV video calling service to be scaled up

In a day and age when 3Vs (Voice, Video and Vernacular) are the need of the hour, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s i-SERV is bringing them all together.

i-SERV, which is the first-of-its-kind video calling service within the life insurance industry, is now available in six languages and will be extended to as many as 11 languages, Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief - Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said.

The languages in which i-SERV is currently available are English and 5 Indian languages-- Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Gujarati. Going forward, this service will also be extended to new languages--Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Oriya and Malayalam.

The video-based customer service initiative can help customers among other things manage all service queries related to their policy; conduct financial transactions like paying renewal premium; update personal details and check policy status and ULIP policy fund value.

This i-SERV service, launched a few days back, is currently available to customers across 125 Bajaj Allianz Life branches in 112 cities. In all, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has 582 branches across the country. “We plan to scale up the number of branches where this i-SERV will be available in the coming days”, he said.

i-SERV has been designed to enhance the customer experience and provide swift resolutions to their queries. Once a customer walks into a branch all they need to do is head to the video booth (kiosk) and connect with a Bajaj Allianz Life customer service representative on a video call. A tablet-enabled service, with both voice and video facility, i-SERV offers a wide range of services and covers almost all the transactions currently offered at a branch physically.

“In the digital era, we have ensured to include a human element while managing our customer experience journey. i-SERV, a simple yet effective solution, is another step in that direction. Customers will not only get their queries resolved in a couple of clicks, but also have a human interface while doing so, which we believe is essential in getting our customer service goals done”, Hiramanek said.

Digital disruption along with a human interface to give the company’s customers more personalised services resulted in the launch of i-SERV, according to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance officials.