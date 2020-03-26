Digital Lenders Association urges Govt to open credit tap for consumers, MSMEs

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
The Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) has submitted a set of recommendations to the Central Government to facilitate and maintain continued availability of credit to consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. DLAI represents over 80 digital lenders and associated service companies across the country.
The recommendations are divided into two parts: support for existing borrowers, and continued flow of credit.
Throwing its weight against providing any debt restructuring to borrowers, DLAI said the Government should instead provide temporary financial support to meet expenses, including debt repayments. But if the government insists on a moratorium on loan repayments for certain segments of borrowers, it should also provide similar relief to the lenders, DLAI said.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Anurag Jain, Co-founder, KredX and Executive Member – DLAI, said: “The liquidity has to be two-way ― for the borrower as well as for the lenders. The lenders too should be shown some consideration, because they are the ones who will suffer casualties.”
DLAI also said a direct liquidity window should be opened for its members through either the RBI or entities such as SIDBI. This will prove to be very effective for these members of DLAI to continue to supply credit to the most vulnerable members of society.
Enhancing the Credit Guarantee Scheme by easing the definition of accepted loans will help existing lenders buy cover on the portfolios, DLAI added.
The association has also sought an extension of the existing 90-day timeline for classifying a delinquent loan as non-performing asset (NPA) to 180 days in view of the disruption caused by the coronavirus.
“The effect of the lockdown will start from the end of this month as regards EMIs and repayments. They will not be able to prepay. Defaults may happen. Most of these businesses do not have capital adequacy. They don’t have back-up for more than a month. Anything that goes beyond that point will be problematic for the sector,” explained Jain.
“We are looking for a package to address these issues,” said Jain.
To achieve continued flow of credit, DLAI said loan pools that have been accepted under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme be purchased through public sector banks and rating requirements be suspended for now. DLAI said it would support any direct transfer scheme rolled out by the government that would temporarily replace lost income of households.
To facilitate continued flow of credit through digital lenders to the borrowers, DLAI said the Government should allow all non-bank lenders regulated by the RBI to use eKYC for NBFCs. It said eSign should be allowed for digital loan agreements and a temporary hike in borrowing allowed under eKYC to ₹10 lakh for NBFCs.
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
Although deadlines have been pushed to June 30, the pressure to meet targets is overwhelming
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...