More than 23 billion digital payment transactions worth ₹38.32 trillion were carried out in July-September 2022 through UPI, debit and credit cards, prepaid payment instruments like mobile wallets, fintech firm Wordline India said in a report.

Unique Payment Interface (UPI) based transactions dominated the segment both in terms of value and volume.

According to the 'India Digital Payments Report’ for the third quarter of 2022, UPI clocked over 19.65 billion transactions worth ₹32.5 trillion.

"Its transactions volume and value almost doubled since last year as it recorded about an 88 per cent increase in volume and over 71 per cent increase in value in the third quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021," the report said.

The average ticket size of transactions done through credit cards was highest at ₹4,833 and the lowest was in the case of mobile wallets at ₹382, the report said.

"Digital payments are gradually becoming like a commodity and forming a subtle yet integral part of our lives. The swift adoption of digital payments can be witnessed with each passing quarter. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs are already clocking over 23 billion transactions in a quarter," Worldline, Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Narasimhan said.

Topping the list

Mumbai, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states that recorded the highest number of digital transactions while Bangalore topped the list of cities.

Credit card volume and value were 725 million and ₹3.5 trillion during the reported quarter with 386.83 million transactions at the point of sales (POS) and e-commerce accounted for 338.80 million transactions.

In the third quarter of 2022, the volume and value of debit card transactions were 907 million and ₹1.88 trillion, respectively.

"In terms of value, POS terminals processed ₹1.19 trillion, while e-commerce via debit cards processed ₹681.7 billion," the report said.

