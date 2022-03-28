hamburger

Money & Banking

DMI Finance acquires controlling interest in Appnit Technologies

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, March 28 | Updated on: Mar 28, 2022
Details about the value of the transaction were not disclosed

Details about the value of the transaction were not disclosed

Appnit’s customer-facing brand Oxymoney provides various services including utility bill payments

DMI Finance on Monday announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in prepaid payment instruments licence holder, Appnit Technologies.

“Appnit will become a subsidiary of DMI Finance,” it said.

It did not disclose details about the value of the transaction.

“Appnit’s customer-facing brand Oxymoney provides services including various wallet services, money transfers, AePS, utility bill payments and micro ATMs through its distribution network across India,” the statement said, adding that Oxymoney will be rolling out new wallet based pre-paid products — including pre-paid cards — and will be expanding its distribution network.

Published on March 28, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you