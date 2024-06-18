Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS) has announced the debt raise of $7 million, for the second time, through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) from Enabling Qapital, an impact investment advisory company.

Enabling Qapital (EQ), a regulated Impact Asset Managers committed to creating a world where investments yield financial and social returns.

“This newly raised funds will be utilised towards ongoing lending activities and creating wealth opportunities for deep rural parts of India,” LVLN Murty, Managing Director & CEO, Dvara KGFS said in a statement.

