Dvara SmartGold has entered into a strategic partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) to offer gold loans. Initially, this offering is available across Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Under this partnership, Dvara SmartGold, which is a fintech and a portfolio company of Dvara Holdings (formerly Dvara Trust), will provide gold loans to its customers with Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) as the lending provider.

Customers of Dvara SmartGold will have the option to use the platform to apply for gold loans and receive funds directly in their bank accounts, per a joint statement by the two partners.

“By offering a seamless and convenient gold loan experience, along with competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms, this collaboration aims to attract customers away from the traditional, unregulated channels,” per the statement.

