‘Economic recovery likely to be gradual’

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
India’s recovery is likely to be gradual as efforts towards reopening the economy are confronted with rising infections, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.
“The August-end press release of the National Statistics Office (NSO) was a telling reflection of the ravages of Covid-19.
“Nevertheless, high frequency indicators of agricultural activity, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing, and private estimates for unemployment point to some stabilisation of economic activity in Q2 (July-September), while contractions in several sectors are also easing,” said Das in his address to members of industry body FICCI.
The recovery is, however, not yet fully entrenched and moreover, in some sectors, upticks in June and July appear to be levelling off, he added.
As per the NSO press note of August 31, India’s GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the April-June (Q1) period of FY21 when compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 of FY20. This contraction came amid an unprecedented shock from the ongoing pandemic.
Das observed that the immediate policy response to Covid in India has been to prioritise stabilisation of the economy and support a quick recovery. Polices for durable and sustainable high growth in the medium-run after the crisis, nevertheless, are equally important, he added.
The Governor felt that five areas – (i) human capital, in particular education and health; (ii) productivity; (iii) exports, which is linked to raising India’s role in the global value chain; (iv) tourism; and (v) food processing and associated productivity gains – will determine India’s ability to step up and sustain its growth in the medium-run.
“The private business sector has a critical role in each of the five areas...The enabling policy environment would evolve around the initiatives taken by India’s businesses to seize these opportunities and actualise the potential of the Indian economy as a rising economic power of the 21st century,” said Das.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...