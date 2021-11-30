Money & Banking

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to ₹500 crore

K Ramkumar Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

Edelweiss will raise the funds via public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1,000 each

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) has decided to raise up to ₹500 crore via public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1,000 each.

The base size of the public issue is for an amount up to ₹200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹300 crore. The issue is within the shelf limit of ₹1,000 crore.

The minimum subscription amount is ₹10,000 (10 NCDs) across all 10 series of NCDs. Investment thereafter will be in multiples of ₹1,000 (one NCD).

Depending on the tenor, the effective yield per annum ranges from 8.75 per cent to 9.70 per cent, as per EFSL’s exchange filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Published on November 30, 2021

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
