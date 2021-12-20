Money & Banking

Edelweiss General Insurance and PhonePe partner for digital motor insurance

BL Mumbai Bureau December 20 | Updated on December 20, 2021

Edelweiss General Insurance has partnered with PhonePe for digital motor insurance products.

“The partnership will help EGI reach out to PhonePe’s vast and growing network of customers and offer them simple, end to end digital solutions in the motor insurance segment,” said a statement on Monday.

PhonePe customers can now purchase EGI’s motor insurance policy in just a few clicks with zero paperwork and can opt for add-on benefits like depreciation protect, engine protection, consumable expense protect, roadside assistance, key and lock protect, to suit their individual needs, it further said.

EGI has launched on-demand, need-based, bite-sized insurance products, and is co-creating propositions in partnership in the digital ecosystem

