EMIs to turn costlier as banks increase lending rates

Mumbai, June 9

A number of banks have begun increasing lending rates once again, which will lead to costlier EMIs for borrowers.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has increased its external benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points. “ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate” (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.60 per cent p.a.p.m. effective June 8, 2022, “ the bank said on its website.

Fallout of RBI policy

This comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent amidst rising inflationary pressures. Other banks are also increasing lending rates.

The effective RBLR with effect from June 8 is 7.75 per cent as per the revised repo rate (4.90 per cent), Bank of India said on its website.

Similarly, Bank of Baroda too has increased its retail loans linked to Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate from Thursday. For retail loans, applicable BRLLR is 7.40 per cent with effect from June 9 (current RBI repo rate:4.9 per cent+mark-up-2.5 per cent), S.P.0.25 per cent,“ BoB said.