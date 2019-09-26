Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against LVB directors on Religare Finvest’s complaint

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has informed the exchanges that the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against the directors of board, LVB; director, LVB, Connaught Place, New Delhi, among others.

In the stock exchange notice, LVB said the FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd and Ranchem Pvt Ltd. The bank said it is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same.