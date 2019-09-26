Money & Banking

Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against LVB directors on Religare Finvest’s complaint

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 26, 2019 Published on September 26, 2019

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has informed the exchanges that the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against the directors of board, LVB; director, LVB, Connaught Place, New Delhi, among others.

In the stock exchange notice, LVB said the FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd and Ranchem Pvt Ltd. The bank said it is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same.

Published on September 26, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Axis Bank’s QIP oversubscribed, raises ₹12,500 cr