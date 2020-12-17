ESAF SFB wins Global Sustainability Award 2020

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank has won the Global Sustainability Award 2020 organised by Energy and Environment Foundation.

Bank founder and CEO K Paul Thomas received the award from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in an online summit attended by Marise Payne, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs. The bank was selected for this year’s award in recognition of its outstanding contributions, commitment and actions that have made a positive impact on the environment.

Receiving the award, Paul Thomas said: “The award is a recognition to ESAF’s unique social business strategy with a triple bottom line approach emphasising people, planet and prosperity throughout our journey of three decades impacting over 4.4 million people and their families spread across different States of India as a social bank.”

He also congratulated the other winners in the journey together for a sustainable world as a legacy to leave to our next generation.

The Global Sustainability Award serves as an inspiration for the transformative action, business excellence and environment management across the world to improve the management of natural resources, demonstrating new ways to tackle climate change or raising awareness of emerging environmental challenges.