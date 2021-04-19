ESAF Small Finance Bank raises ₹162 crore through preferential allotment

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
ESAF Small Finance Bank has raised ₹162 crore as equity through preferential allotment of shares.
A total of 2.18 crore shares were allotted preferentially to certain investors in the HNI category including some existing investors, leading to a dilution of around 5 per cent at ₹75 per share. The shares were priced at 2.64 times pre-issue, and 2.45 times post issue, of book value as of September 30, 2020.
“The additional capital raised will strengthen the Capital Adequacy by about 250 basis points and will support our ambitious growth plan set for FY22. The overwhelming response shown by our investors during these tough times gives us the confidence to aim big. Considering the comfortable capital position and subdued market outlook on BFSI stocks, we have decided to postpone the IPO scheduled for the last financial year,” said K Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank.
Award for Esaf Small Finance Bank
The bank has also registered significant growth during challenging times. As per the unaudited results, it has achieved a 26 per cent growth in gross business during FY2020-21. It reported a 28 per cent rise in total deposits to ₹9,000 crore and advances crossed ₹8,413 crore at a growth of 23.61 per cent as on March 31. Total business crossed ₹17,412 crore against ₹13,835 crore in the year-ago period.
CASA growth was at 82 per cent, thanks to the focused strategies adopted by the bank. The CASA component stood at 19.42 per cent vis-a-vis 13.66 per cent recorded in the previous year. The bank also opened 96 new outlets during the year ended March 31, to take the total number of branches to 550.
At present, ESAF Small Finance Bank has presence in 19 States and two Union Territories in India with a client base of 4.3 million-plus.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...