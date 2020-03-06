Exposure to YES Bank may be cause for worry for MF investors

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti's compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
After debt fund investments, debt and equity investments in YES Bank have now come to threaten mutual fund investors.
Though an investment of ₹525 crore from 72 schemes in YES Bank shares looks small compared to the overall equity asset under management of ₹11-lakh crore, there is considerable uncertainty on how the events will pan out in future. Almost all mutual fund houses, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, have exposure to YES Bank shares.
YES Bank has been seized by the government, with the RBI taking over its management in a bid to restore depositors’ confidence in the private bank. A withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 has been imposed as part of the moratorium process till a viable solution is arrived at.
Interestingly, most of the mutual fund houses including Edelweiss AMC and Kotak Mutual Fund have stopped investors’ redemption proceeds being credited into their YES Bank accounts.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Dirrctor, Kotak Mutual Fund, in a tweet, asked YES Bank account holders to change their mandate by dropping a mail to mutual@kotak.com. “We shall process the request for tomorrow’s redemption so that their money is not blocked,” he said.
