Money & Banking

Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch festive campaigns

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also launched special campaigns for their customers with cheaper loans and discounts.

As part of the 2020 Edition of Khushi Ka Season, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering home loans starting at seven per cent per annum and savings of up to Rs 20 lakh on balance transfer cases.

It is also offering 50 per cent waiver on processing fee on car loans and two wheeler loans as well as a similar waiver on agri business, commercial vehicle and construction equipment finance.

Federal Bank has launched Fed Fiesta which provides a range of discounts, cashbacks and offers on shopping.

Published on October 16, 2020
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Federal Bank Ltd
