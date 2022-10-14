Private sector lender Federal Bank on Friday reported a 52.89 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 at ₹703.71 crore, aided by fall in provisions for bad loans.

The south-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹460.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the bank on the standalone basis during the July-September quarter of 2022-23, rose to ₹4,630.30 crore from ₹3,870.90 crore in the same period of 2021-22, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the lender reported an improvement as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) fell to 2.46 per cent of the gross advances as of end-September 2022 from 3.24 per cent by end of September 2021.

In absolute terms, the gross NPAs stood at ₹4,031.06 crore, as against ₹4,445.84 crore.

The net NPAs fell to 0.78 per cent (₹1,262.35 crore) from 1.12 per cent (₹1,502.44 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for September 2022 quarter came down to ₹267.86 crore, as against ₹292.62 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

