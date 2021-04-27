FIDC seeks relief measures in wake of second Covid wave

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Concerned about the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, Finance Industry Development Council has sought relief measures including restructuring for retail and individual borrowers of non banking financial companies (NBFCs).
In a representation to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, FIDC has asked that borrower accounts, irrespective of whether or not they had been restructured earlier and if they are standard accounts as on March 31, 2021, may be allowed restructuring without any downgrade in asset classification, subject however to the lending NBFCs undertaking fresh credit assessment of the borrowing entity.
“We wish to bring to your kind notice that the second wave of Covid- 19 has already started impacting the industry, more so the above self- employed segment of customers having little or nothing to fall back upon,” FIDC said in the letter.
It also pointed out that with many states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and NCR already under lockdown or lockdown-like strict conditions, which has resulted in closure of NBFC branches. It is becoming increasingly difficult to reach customers for collections as their business has come to standstill and their livelihoods are under threat, it further said.
“It will not be long before the NBFC industry starts reeling under pressure of increased NPAs and at the same time, handling demand of moratorium and/or restructuring from its existing and deserving customers,” FIDC said.
It has also asked the RBI to allow standstill on buckets for restructured accounts for the first quarter of the current fiscal.
FIDC has also sought restructuring of loans taken by small NBFCs (having asset size of less than ₹500 crore) from banks and FIs and to avoid ALM mismatch arising out of restructuring of their customers’ accounts.
It has also asked the RBI for liquidity support to small NBFCs for on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises.
“We urge the RBI to increase the overall support outlay to AIFIs from ₹50,000 crore to at least ₹75,000 crore,” FIDC said, adding that benefit of PSL classification for lending by banks to
NBFCs for on-lending may please be regularised as part of the overall PSL policy.
