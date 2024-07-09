The Finance Ministry on Tuesday asked private banks to give more thrust on serving the marginalised sections of the society and fulfilling their banking needs.

This was conveyed to these banks at a review meeting chaired by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Vivek Joshi in the Capital.

A meeting with senior executives of private sector banks was held to review the progress of the Financial Inclusion Schemes.

At the review meeting, Joshi discussed in detail the progress made by private banks for deepening of Financial Inclusion and urged them to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

The financial inclusion schemes reviewed include PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma.

A detailed presentation on features of Jan Samarthportal was also made at the meeting. Joshi highlighted the importance of Jan Samarthportal that presents information of credit-linked schemes of the government on a single platform. The platform improves customer experience and assists banks in acquisition of customers.

Basic services

During the meeting, Joshi emphasised the importance of financial inclusion programmes in providing basic financial services in reaching the last mile. He also exhorted banks to organise financial literacy camps so that awareness about various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha schemes may be spread across various sections of society.

During the meeting, Joshi reviewed the progress under various Financial Inclusion schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana(PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, etc.

He also reviewed the progress of opening of brick & mortar branches of banks and deployment of banking correspondents in unbanked villages.

Joshi underlined the significant progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government.