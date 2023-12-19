The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has convened a meeting with chief executives of Public Sector Banks (PSB) and SBI Chairman Dinesh Kharra on Friday to review the working of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL).

The meeting— to be chaired by DFS Secretary Vivek Joshi — will also review cases long pending for admission and resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC), official sources said.

NARCL was incorporated in July 2021 as a ‘bad bank’ to help dispose of the stressed assets of the commercial banks.

What Does NARCL Do?

The NARCL, a pivotal initiative in India’s financial landscape, is significant in addressing the country’s mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) issue.

Established as a joint venture between public sector banks and other financial institutions, NARCL operates primarily to resolve the burden of stressed assets, contributing to the revival of the banking sector and fostering economic growth.

NARCL plays a multifaceted role in the Indian economy: (1) Tackling NPAs: One of the primary functions of NARCL is to acquire and resolve NPAs from banks and financial institutions. By taking over these distressed assets, NARCL aims to cleanse the balance sheets of banks, allowing them to focus on core banking activities and providing them with the ability to extend credit to deserving borrowers.

(2) Asset Resolution: NARCL utilizes various strategies to resolve the acquired distressed assets. This includes restructuring, turnaround, or sale to potential investors. By employing experienced professionals and utilizing innovative methods, NARCL endeavours to maximize the value of these assets and facilitate their efficient resolution.

(3) Strengthening Financial Institutions: By alleviating banks’ stress from NPAs, NARCL indirectly strengthens the overall financial health of these institutions. This enables them to refocus on their primary functions of lending and investment, fostering a healthier and more robust banking sector in the long run.

(4) Contributing to Economic Revival: Ailing assets and NPAs tend to hinder the flow of credit in the economy.

NARCL’s efforts to resolve these distressed assets aim to free up capital and resources, potentially increasing credit availability. This, in turn, can stimulate economic growth by facilitating investments and fostering entrepreneurial activities.

(5) Enhancing Investor Confidence: NARCL’s role in resolving NPAs instils confidence in investors and stakeholders. A cleaner banking system attracts more domestic and foreign investment, as it portrays a healthier financial ecosystem and reduces risks associated with bad debts.

(6) Efficient Resolution Mechanism: NARCL, with its specialized focus on resolving distressed assets, employs professionals with expertise in managing such situations. This specialized approach is expected to lead to more efficient and quicker resolution of NPAs compared to traditional banking mechanisms.

(7) Framework for Future NPA Management: NARCL’s establishment provides a framework for handling NPAs in the future. Its processes, methodologies, and strategies could serve as a template for addressing similar challenges that may arise, thereby creating a more resilient financial system.

NARCL serves as a crucial entity in India’s financial ecosystem by addressing the NPA issue, revitalizing the banking sector, stimulating economic growth, and instilling confidence in investors.

Its success in efficiently resolving distressed assets can pave the way for a healthier, more robust financial environment, contributing to India’s long-term economic prosperity, say experts.