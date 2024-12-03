Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Finance Ministry has invited applications for the posts of Chairperson of Pension regulator PFRDA. It has also invited applications for the posts of Member (Finance) and Member (law) in PFRDA.

Incumbent PFRDA Chairperson Deepak Mohanty, who was appointed as Chairman in March 2023, will retire in May 2025, when he turns 65.

Under the PFRDA Act 2013, a PFRDA Chairperson shall hold office for five years from the date he enters his office and would be eligible for re-appointment. However, no Chairperson shall hold office after attaining the age of 65 years, as the PFRDA Act has stipulated.

DFS has now stipulated that an applicant for the PFRDA Chairperson position should have a minimum of two years of residual service as of the last date of application submission.

The last date for submission of applications for the PFRDA Chairman post has been set at December 30, 2024. The post will become vacant on June 1, 2025.

Two Whole-Time Members

Meanwhile, DFS has also invited applications for the posts of two Full-Time Members at PFRDA: Member (Finance) and Member (Law).

The post of PFRDA Member (finance)—currently held by Manoj Anand—is due to become vacant on April 5, 2025. The PFRDA Act stipulates that no Full-Time Member can hold office after attaining the age of 62.

The PFRDA Member (Law) post has remained vacant since May 2022. The last date for submitting applications for these two whole-time member posts is December 30.