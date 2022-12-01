The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has started searching for a suitable candidate to occupy the corner room in Bank of India.

The Board has invited applications from qualified candidates for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Bank of India (BoI).

The Government had appointed Atanu Kumar Das as MD andCEO of the Bank in January 2020 for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Qualifications

FSIB said applicants for the top position at BoI should be in the age group of 45 to 57 years as on November 30, 2022. The applicant should have at least 15 years of mainstream banking experience, of which at least one year should at the Board Level as on November 30, 2022.

The Board said the MD and CEO shall hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which he/she enters the office as a MD & CEO subject to the age of superannuation as 60 years. The selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview.

BoI had a global business (deposits + advances) of ₹11,41,356 crore as at September-end 2022.