Future Enterprises Ltd: Exploring all legal options on Mumbai court order on stake sale in general insurance JV

March 1 Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has said it is exploring all legal options after an order by a Mumbai court restrained it from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture. The order will also not have an immediate impact on the transaction. “The petitioner has intentionally not given any notice to FEL, otherwise FEL would have explained to the court that it has no direct liability to IDBI,” it has said in a stock exchange filing. FEL is exploring all available options to vacate this ex parte order which is valid only till the next date of hearing i.e March 10, 2022, it further said. “This ex parte order does not immediately affect the transaction between FEL and Generali as the closing date under the transaction document is not due for sometime,” it further said. IDBI Trusteeship went to court on behalf of certain foreign bondholders who subscribed to Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. In January this year, cash strapped Future Enterprises had signed an agreement to sell 25 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance to Generali Participations Netherlands NV for a cash consideration of ₹ 1,252.96 crore, along with an additional consideration that is linked to the date of the closing of the transaction.

