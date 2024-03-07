Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGII), a private general insurer, on Thursday announced the launch of its most comprehensive women’s health insurance plan. The plan is designed to meet women’s unique needs.

FGII “HEALTH POWHER” aims to address the various needs of women across the different stages of their lives.

“At Future Generali, we are here to offer women a product customised to their needs and requirements, a product that promises to be unique in more ways than one, a product designed through deep research and understanding of what women want. This product is designed through rigorous research- by the women, for the women - and we are proud to put it out to the market”, Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said.

Some of the critical differentiators of HEALTH POWHER include Enhanced Limits for Female Cancer treatments, Coverage for Puberty and Menopause-related disorders, OPD focuses on physical & mental well-being with the reinstatement of mental illness benefits to 200 per cent, Coverage for infertility treatment and Oocyte cryopreservation, Stem Cell Storage, a comprehensive wellness program, Lumpsum benefit for Newborn defect, Nursing care, Senior Care covering bone strengthening injections, joint injections etc., Enhanced maternity benefits with the inclusion of Antenatal cover, and many more.

For a country like India, where women comprise roughly half of the nation’s population, at around 49 per cent, less than one-third or only about 30 per cent of them aged 15-49, were covered under health insurance between 2019-2021, as per data fetched from the National Family Health Survey India report.