The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) granted a Certificate of Registration to a new health insurer, Galaxy Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, to carry out health insurance business in India.

“With this, the number of insurers operating in the health insurance segment has gone up to 7,” said the regulator in a release. This is the sixth registration granted by IRDAI in around one year in the Life, Non-life and Health Segment.