Google Cloud ties up with CryptoWire to develop blockchain, crypto ecosystem

TickerPlant, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies , has entered into an alliance with Google Cloud for the development of the CryptoWire ecosystem, catering to all stakeholders of crypto and the blockchain industry on a common platform.

As an exchange neutral global platform, CryptoWire aims to simplify the digital asset class, blockchain technology, its industrial application and empower enthusiasts and professionals to make informed business decisions by offering deep insight and leading-edge knowledge.

CryptoWire will explore Google Cloud’s advanced solutions including smart data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to deliver a superior customer experience.

Elaborating on the alliance, TickerPlant Managing Director and CEO Jigish Sonagara said, “The sheer pace at which crypto and blockchain markets have moved clearly meant that we needed a technology partner which can help us scale in real-time. Working with Google Cloud, we can provide access to people across the world with well-crafted information with speed and precision in a rapidly changing environment and ensure a meaningful approach to address the information lacuna.”

CryptoWire’s knowledge portals, CryptoTV and Crypto University will provide technology and knowledge-intensive global intervention in crypto asset and blockchain ecosystem to enable seamless operations and convergence of all applications for participants to make informed investment decisions and enable industry usage of the blockchain.

Google Cloud India Managing Director Bikram Bedi said, ‘’We are excited to provide the secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to innovative businesses like TickerPlant as it accelerates and scales access to blockchain and cryptocurrency information with CryptoWire, and to supporting them as they develop new products and offerings to create value for customers and users."

TickerPlant will tap Google Cloud’s scalable, reliable, and high-performance data management infrastructure to build and expand CryptoWire’s applications, as well as leverage its innovative networking capabilities for video streaming, content delivery, smart business execution, and opportunity convergence.

TickerPlant COO Rushabh Shah said, “The convergence of Google’s Cloud network with CryptoWire, CryptoTV and Crypto University has created a new multi-faceted global growth frontier to be fully utilized by economies, industries, stakeholders, new generation entrepreneurs, and professionals.

It maybe recalled that CryptoWire, a global crypto super app that is a special business unit of TickerPlant, launched India’s first index of Cryptocurrencies - IC15 to empower knowledge on crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

The IC15 is a rule-based broad market index by market capitalization and tracks and measures the performance of the top 15 widely traded liquid cryptocurrencies listed on leading crypto exchanges of the world.

Recently, financial content provider TickerPlant had launched its own cryptocurrency super application, which is intended to be a single destination for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get information about real-time prices, the latest news, data, and charts.