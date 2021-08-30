Money & Banking

Govt extends tenure of Bank of India executive director PR Rajagopal by two years

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 30, 2021

His current term was to expire on February 28, 2022

State-run Bank of India on Monday said the government has extended the term of its executive director PR Rajagopal by two years.

The central government vide notification dated August 26, 2021 extended the term of office of PR Rajagopal, Executive Director of the bank for a period of two years, beyond his currently notified term or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

His current term was to expire on February 28, 2022.

The government last week extended the term of executive directors of various public sector banks. It also extended the terms of MD & CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Published on August 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

public sector banks
board of directors (appointment and change)
Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like