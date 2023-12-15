Coming out from the umbrella of the Poonawalla Group with the backing of global alternative asset manager TPG, has opened opportunities for Grihum Housing Finance, formerly Poonawalla Housing, to focus on its sole objective of affordable housing, according to MD and CEO Manish Jaiswal.

The housing financier is now exploring co-lending tie-ups to grow its book and has also applied for a corporate agency insurance licence to offer insurance cover to its borrowers, Jaiswal told businessline, adding that the lender is aiming to organically double the loan book in the next three years. “We need to get about 2.5 lakh people in their own homes to meet the one million lives target. We are at 75,000-plus customers now (a little over 3 lakh counting family members) which is just one-third of our target. So we are just getting warmed up,” Jaiswal said, adding that becoming one of the country’s leading fintech affordable HFCs is a “big goal”. Edited excerpts:

Q How has your strategy changed coming out from the Poonawalla group?

Grihum’s potential as a standalone HFC has been unleashed since it can now reimagine its own business architecture without the shackles of a subsidiary structure. Grihum has a massive opportunity of reaching out to innumerable Indians in the hinterlands who have still not experienced living in their own homes. Our ability to cater to self-made individuals in semi-urban areas, stands substantially augmented given our strong alliance of goals with TPG.

Q Has the TPG ownership opened more opportunities for foreign and multilateral funding?

Most certainly, we now have access to the global TPG ecosystem which provides us with opportunities such as sovereign funds, pension funds and multilateral agencies. There are a few players already talking to us and it’s a matter of time before this plays out. TPG has committed ₹1,000 crore, of which the first part has been infused and the second tranche will come when we need it. We want to first deploy this ₹1,000 crore and generate another ₹5,000 crore of organic book growth. With a brand like TPG, capital is not an issue. And between being worried about capital raising and running the business, I’d rather focus on the latter.

Q Affordable housing growth has been muted since the pandemic. Has it become harder to be a standalone affordable HFC and will you be looking at other income segments?

The country is experiencing phenomenal urbanisation on the back of last-mile connectivity driven by infrastructure development. We have been consistent in our operations with a singular focus for the last seven years. There’s an opportunity to mine in the sector because about one crore people don’t have their own homes. I believe the vision of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ should be augmented to 2032 because it will require at least a decade of hard work to realise this goal. There is deep starvation for liquidity, reflected in the over 2 crore loans already given by fintechs. Yes, there will be delinquencies and some hits and misses, but overall, there is terrific opportunity to look at this particular sector from varied lenses, one of which could also be home loans. As the economy grows, disposable incomes and consumption spends will increase, and borrowers usually don’t want to default on home loans. As long as we’re doing secured, granular and low-ticket lending, not taking on undue construction risks, and choosing our customers well, 95 per cent decisions should be correct and the remaining are accounted for in the model. So I’m very positive on this sector and we remain committed to this purpose and focussed on this segment.

Q Are you looking at co-lending partnerships?

We are evaluating co-lending opportunities with a couple of banks, and that will hopefully come into play by the next financial year. This apart, there will be more avenues to raise liabilities, opening up for the housing sector, such as residential mortgage-backed securities. The country’s largest HFC’s merger with a bank has also opened up massive limits with both banks as well as corporate bonds.

Q Will you look to grow the LAP (loans against property) portfolio faster?

Our focus remains on the ‘First Home, Dream Home’ segment. While serving these customers, we also serve customers of homogenous nature of credit and collateral profiles who have affordable business loan needs. But we don’t ever see our product mix changing, home loans will remain at 70 per cent of the portfolio and LAP at 30 per cent.

Q What is the rate of customer onboarding?

We currently onboard around 3,000 customers a month and about 40,000 per year, but this capacity will grow by another 30-40 per cent next year. We are doubling our loan book every three years, about 70 per cent of which are home loans. A third of our loan book directly contributes to development of new self-construction properties in semi-urban and rural geographies. We focus on customers with average household income of ₹40,000-60,000 rupees per month and thus average home loan ticket size of about ₹10-12 lakh.

Q Are you looking at insurance and other products for alternate revenue streams?