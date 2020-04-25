Money & Banking

HDFC acquires 6.43 per cent stake in Reliance Capital

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Mortgage lender HDFC on Saturday said it has acquired 6.43 per cent stake in debt-trapped Reliance Capital by invoking pledged shares.

These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge by security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender in its normal course of business, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the company acquired 25.27 crore shares of Rs 10 each, it said, adding that the total value of these shares are ₹252 crore.

It further said the requisite disclosure had already been made on March 27, and since the shares have now been credited to the account of the Corporation, the disclosure was being made once again.

