HDFC announces special offer for festive season

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Mortgage financier HDFC on Tuesday unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC Home Loans starting at 6.7 per cent per annum effective September 20.
Last week, SBI as part of festival bonanza offered a concessional home loan rate of 6.70 per cent under its festive offer. This was followed by other lenders like Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.
“Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up,” said Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd. Record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped, she said.
Also see: HDFC Bank, Paytm set to launch co-branded credit cards
Under the festive scheme, HDFC said, “Customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70 per cent per annum effective September 20, 2021. This offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category,” HDFC said in a statement.
The special festive offer at 6.70 per cent is for all loan slabs and for all customers with credit score of 800 and above.
Before this special offer, the rate for salaried customers for loan above ₹75 lakh and credit score of 800 and above was 7.15 per cent and for self employed was 7.30 per cent.
Hence, effective cut for these customers could be up to 45 bps for salaried and up to 60 bps for self employed.
This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till October 31, 2021.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...