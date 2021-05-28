HDFC Bank commits ₹100 cr under Parivarthan for fighting the pandemic

HDFC Bank and Piramal Foundation on Friday announced measures for Covid relief.

HDFC Bank, under Parivartan, announced measures to set up and enhance medical infrastructure across the country to assist the fight against the pandemic.

“The measures comprise setting up permanent medical infrastructure such as oxygen plants, medical equipment, and ICU facilities, in addition to providing medical supplies to hospitals across India,” it said in a statement.

The bank has committed an initial ₹100 crore under Parivartan in 2021-22 for Covid-19 relief initiatives. In 2020-21, it had contributed ₹120 crore towards Covid-19 relief.

Piramal Foundation’s initiative

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, Piramal Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), said it will invest ₹100 crore towards Covid Relief in aspirational districts in partnership with Niti Aayog.

“To address the current emergency due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Foundation, will set up 100 Covid Care Centres in rural and tribal blocks across 25 of the worst affected Aspirational districts, and Home Care Support to the tribal and rural population with poor access to health services in 112 aspirational districts across India in partnership with Niti Aayog,” it said in a statement.