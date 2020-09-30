HDFC Bank launches Festive Treats 2.0

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched the Festive Treats 2.0 campaign under which customers can avail special deals on all banking products, ranging from loans to bank accounts, with over 1,000 offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie-ups with local merchants across semi-urban and rural locations.

“In light of the unprecedented situation due to Covid-19, all deals and offers this year can also be availed digitally from the safety of customers’ homes, in addition to over-the-counter at branches, partner stores and dealerships,” it said in a statement.

Noting that the world will now have to live with Covid-19, Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said, “These are unprecedented times. What we have witnessed is that even during this period the people of our country have shown courage and resilience. Post lockdown we are seeing green shoots.”

Offers will be available across the entire range of financial solutions for retail as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashbacks, gift vouchers and more benefits, HDFC Bank further said.