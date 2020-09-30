HDFC Bank launches Festive Treats 2.0

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched the Festive Treats 2.0 campaign under which customers can avail special deals on all banking products, ranging from loans to bank accounts, with over 1,000 offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper local offers through tie-ups with local merchants across semi-urban and rural locations.
“In light of the unprecedented situation due to Covid-19, all deals and offers this year can also be availed digitally from the safety of customers’ homes, in addition to over-the-counter at branches, partner stores and dealerships,” it said in a statement.
Also read: HDFC Bank launches video KYC facility
Noting that the world will now have to live with Covid-19, Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said, “These are unprecedented times. What we have witnessed is that even during this period the people of our country have shown courage and resilience. Post lockdown we are seeing green shoots.”
Also read: Covid ‘positive’: Banks see rise in digital transactions
Offers will be available across the entire range of financial solutions for retail as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashbacks, gift vouchers and more benefits, HDFC Bank further said.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...