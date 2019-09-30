HDFC Bank launches Festive Treats campaign

Taking on e-commerce companies that have launched major sales, the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, on Monday, launched a three-month long Festive Treats campaign. Customers will be able to get special offers on all banking products – from loans to bank accounts – and also discounts on retail and consumer goods via retail branches and digital platforms, including the website, PayZapp, and SmartBuy. “This is an all encompassing one-stop campaign where every financial solution for a retail customer or a business customer will be available – the entire spectrum from festival shopping to unsecured loans, business loans and loan against property as well as special partnerships,” Arvind Vohra, Country Head, branch banking, HDFC Bank, told BusinessLine, adding that it will be available at more than 10,000 stores.

“You get mega offers on Flipkart and Amazon for three to four days alone. We are launching this campaign for three months,” said Aditya Puri, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Bank. Vohra said the bank is also looking at merchant acquisition and has a target of 10 lakh for this fiscal through a “dukaandar dhamaka” programme. The bank is also hopeful of more customer acquisition through engagements, including this campaign, the planned 1,000 grameen loan melas, and planned over 4,000 corporate employee shopper activations.

According to industry estimates, the bank registered a 12 per cent growth in its retail customer base in June 2019 against a year ago.

A shopper using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to buy consumer electronics can get cash-backs, convert purchases into a no extra cost EMI on leading brands, and 50 per cent off on processing fees of business loans to small business enterprises.