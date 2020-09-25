HDFC Bank launches warehouse commodity finance app

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday launched a Warehouse Commodity Finance App.

“This will enable customers in drawing down and managing the loan against pledge of commodities online without physical intervention or multiple visits to a bank branch. This, in turn, will bring in enhanced efficiencies and time savings for the agri value chain,” it said in a statement, adding that it will greatly benefit agri processors, traders and farmers who are primary beneficiaries of warehouse receipt loans.