Money & Banking

HDFC Bank launches warehouse commodity finance app

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday launched a Warehouse Commodity Finance App.

“This will enable customers in drawing down and managing the loan against pledge of commodities online without physical intervention or multiple visits to a bank branch. This, in turn, will bring in enhanced efficiencies and time savings for the agri value chain,” it said in a statement, adding that it will greatly benefit agri processors, traders and farmers who are primary beneficiaries of warehouse receipt loans.

HDFC Bank Ltd
