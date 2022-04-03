HDFC Bank reports robust 20.9% growth led by commercial, rural banking

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a robust growth of 20.9 per cent in advances as of March 31, 2022 on a year-on-year basis, led by over 30 per cent growth in commercial and rural banking.

In a stock exchange filing on Sunday ahead of its fourth-quarter results, HDFC Bank said its advances aggregated to about ₹13,69,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 20.9 per cent over ₹11,32,800 crore as of March 31, 2021. It grew about 8.6 per cent over ₹12,60,900 crore as of December 31, 2021.

As per the bank’s internal business classification, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 30.5 per cent over March 31, 2021, and around 10 per cent over December 31, 2021.

The bank’s corporate and other wholesale loans also reported a healthy growth of around 17.5 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 11.5 per cent over December 31, 2021. Retail loans grew by around 15 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 5 per cent over December 31, 2021.

Growth in deposits

Meanwhile, the bank reported a 16.8 per cent growth in deposits to ₹15,59,000 crore as of March 31, 2022 from ₹13,35,100 crore as of March 31, 2021. It grew around 7.8 per cent over ₹ 14,45,900 crore as of December 31, 2021.

“Retail deposits grew by around 18.5 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 6 per cent over December 31, 2021; wholesale deposits grew by around 10 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 17 per cent over December 31, 2021,” HDFC Bank said.

The bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately ₹7,51,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 22 per cent over ₹6,15,700 crore as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of around 10.2 per cent over ₹6,81,200 crore as of December 31, 2021.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 48 per cent as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1 per cent as of March 31, 2021 and 47.1 per cent as of December 31, 2021.