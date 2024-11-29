SmartWealth App, a wealth creation and management app from HDFC Bank, has achieved over 3 lakh downloads in just under a year.

Inclusive by design, the app is accessible not just in urban centres but across India, reaching people from various economic and geographic backgrounds.

Its features such as SmartJars help users set and work toward personalised financial objectives and brings financial planning within everyone’s grasp.

The app also provides insights and analysis in real-time, allowing users to make informed choices.

From retirement planning to tracking investment on a daily basis, the app’s user-friendly interface makes financial concepts easy to understand and use, even for those new to wealth management.

Rakesh K Singh, Group Head – Private Banking, Investment Banking, International Banking, Digital Ecosystems and BaaS, HDFC Bank said the vision behind SmartWealth is to see an India where financial wellbeing is enabled via smart DIY (do-it-yourself) investment management applications available in multilingual versions catering to both urban and rural population.

With its commitment to democratising wealth management, educating users and fostering generational wealth, SmartWealth is setting the foundation for a financially empowered nation. By doing so, the app is building a legacy of financial inclusion that will benefit not just individuals but the entire nation in the long run, he added.

Further, the app allows investments as low as ₹100, ensuring even newcomers can start investing with ease.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit