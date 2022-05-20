HDFC, HDFC Bank disclose foreign shareholding

The foreign shareholding in mortgage financier HDFC Ltd is 68.56 per cent.

“With a view to have a fair and transparent disclosure and in order to avoid selective disclosure, we wish to inform you that as on May 13, 2022, the total foreign shareholding in the Corporation is 68.56 per cent of its total issued and paid-up share capital,” HDFC said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

HDFC Bank also disclosed the foreign shareholding in it, which is at 66.55 per cent.

“With a view to have a fair and transparent disclosure and in order to avoid selective disclosure, we wish to inform you that as on May 13, 2022, the total foreign shareholding in HDFC Bank is 66.55 per cent (including 20.98 per cent of shareholding held by HDFC Ltd and its subsidiaries - being promoters) of its total issued and paid-up share capital,” HDFC Bank said in a separate filing.