HDFC Life, HDFC Ergo partner for complete cover against Covid -19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

HDFC Life logo   -  Twitter/HDFC logo

HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Ergo Health Insurance have partnered to launch a combi product that aims to provide a complete financial protection package in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Called Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach, the policy will provide all the benefits and features of Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and Corona Kavach.

“An individual can choose from the available options provided by HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect 3D Plus, including premium waiver for accidental total permanent disability or on diagnosis of critical illness and can also avail of a Covid-19 health cover that includes ambulance charges, home care treatment charges, pre and post hospitalisation charges if diagnosed with Covid-19,” HDFC Life Insurance said in a statement.

