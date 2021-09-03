Money & Banking

HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life for ₹6,687 crore

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on September 03, 2021

HDFC Life will acquire 100 per cent stake in Exide Life Insurance by issuing 8.70 crore shares at an issue price of ₹685 per share and a cash payout of ₹ 726 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday announced the acquisition of 100 per cent share capital of Exide Life Insurance Company for a total consideration of ₹ 6,687 crore. 

Of the total consideration, ₹725.97 crore will be payable in cash and the balance by way of issue of about 8.70 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 of HDFC Life issued at a price of ₹685 per share to Exide Industries Ltd (the holding company of Exide Life Insurance), HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing. 

The issuance of shares to Exide Industries will be on a preferential allotment basis.The completion of the proposed issue is subject to shareholders’ approval and is subject to customary conditions such as receipt of all regulatory approvals. 

The approval of shareholders for the proposed issue will be obtained at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on September 29, 2021, per the filing.

 

Published on September 03, 2021

merger, acquisition and takeover
Exide Industries Ltd
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
