HDFC Q3 net profit up 11.4 per cent

The country’s largest mortgage financier HDFC Ltd reported an 11.4 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,260.69 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,925.83 crore a year ago. The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 grew by 7 per cent to ₹4,284 crore compared to ₹4,005 crore in the previous year. The reported Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 3.6 per cent. It registered a 48 per cent growth in individual disbursements for the nine months ended December 31, 2021. “Second highest monthly individual disbursements ever in December 2021,” HDFC Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday. As at December 31, 2021, the gross individual non-performing loans stood at 1.44 per cent of the individual portfolio, while the gross non-performing non-individual loans stood at 5.04 per cent of the non-individual portfolio. The gross NPLs as at December 31, 2021 stood at ₹12,419 crore. This is equivalent to 2.32 per cent of the portfolio, HDFC Ltd said.

