HDFC Ltd’s Q1 net profit down marginally at ₹3,001 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd reported a 1.7 per cent drop in its net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹3,000.67 crore. Its net profit was ₹3,051.52 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In a statement on Monday, HDFC Ltd said the profit numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, however, are not directly comparable with that of the previous year. This is due to lower profit on sale of investments, dividend, higher charge for employee stock options and effective tax rate of 23.1 per cent in 2021-22 as against 15.4 per cent last fiscal.

“In the previous year, the tax on capital gains on sale of equity shares was low on account of grandfathering provisions as per the Income Tax Act, 1961,” it said.

HDFC Q4 net profit surges 42 per cent

HDFC provided ₹903.9 crore for tax in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against ₹555.31 crore a year ago.

However, shrugging off the impact of the second Covid wave, its net interest income surged by 22 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to ₹ 4,147 crore compared to ₹3,392 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin was 3.7 per cent for the first quarter of the fiscal.

Loan disbursements

The country’s largest mortgage financier also saw a robust growth in individual loan disbursements at 181 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the fiscal.

“July 2021 disbursements were the highest ever in a non-quarter end month,” it said.

ICICI, Axis and HDFC Bank pick up stake in blockchain start-up

As at June 30, 2021, the assets under management grew 8.1 per cent to ₹5,74,136 crore as against ₹ 5,31,186 crore in the previous year.

The overall collection efficiency ratio for individual loans has improved during the month of June ‘21 to pre-Covid levels. The collection efficiency for individual loans on a cumulative basis in June 2021 stood at 98.3 per cent compared to 98 per cent in March 2021.

The gross non-performing loans as at June 30, 2021, stood at ₹ 11,120 crore or 2.24 per cent of the loan portfolio.

As per regulatory norms, HDFC is required to carry a total provision of ₹ 5,778 crore. Its Expected Credit Loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was at ₹686 crore compared to ₹ 1,199 crore a year ago.

As at June 30, 2021, ₹4,482 crore has been restructured under the RBI’s Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related stress, which amounts to 0.9 per cent of the loan book.

Of the loans restructured, 38 per cent are individual loans and 62 per cent non-individual loans, HDFC said, adding that of the total restructured loans, 62 per cent is in respect of just one account.